Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $132.69 Million Stake in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,980,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,845 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 1.85% of Tenet Healthcare worth $132,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Shay Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,010,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 2.6% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 932,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,452,000 after acquiring an additional 23,320 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 80.1% during the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,758,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,825,000 after acquiring an additional 185,178 shares during the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on THC shares. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.84 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group assumed coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tenet Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.38.

In other news, EVP Marie Quintana sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.33, for a total transaction of $713,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,299 shares in the company, valued at $163,987.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Paola M. Arbour sold 1,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.94, for a total value of $136,542.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 94,709 shares of company stock worth $6,612,775. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare stock opened at $70.63 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 2.58. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 12 month low of $24.15 and a 12 month high of $76.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.91.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.90. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 60.15%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Tenet Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment comprises of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

