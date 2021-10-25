Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $117.10 Million Stock Holdings in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 723,741 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 88,147 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.84% of Avalara worth $117,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Avalara by 1,328.6% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Avalara by 243.1% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Avalara by 36,306.3% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 5,809 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Avalara during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Avalara by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

AVLR stock opened at $177.80 on Monday. Avalara, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.33 and a fifty-two week high of $191.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $176.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.17. The company has a market capitalization of $15.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -189.15 and a beta of 0.73.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.28. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 5.87% and a negative net margin of 13.67%. The firm had revenue of $169.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.10 million. Research analysts forecast that Avalara, Inc. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AVLR. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Avalara in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avalara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Avalara from $155.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avalara from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Avalara from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Avalara presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.13.

In related news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.65, for a total transaction of $4,939,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 1,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.17, for a total transaction of $260,968.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 77,926 shares of company stock valued at $13,539,119. 21.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, returns excise, trustfile, CertCapture, and avalara licensing.

