Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys 230,314 Shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,406,479 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 230,314 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in American Eagle Outfitters were worth $127,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AEO. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the first quarter valued at about $198,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 80.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,152,703 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $47,726,000 after purchasing an additional 960,273 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,990 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 140,763 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,116,000 after buying an additional 17,413 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 28,993 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the period.

NYSE AEO opened at $24.39 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.52. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.36 and a 52 week high of $38.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 1.43.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 31.70%. American Eagle Outfitters’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is currently 360.00%.

AEO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $38.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Wedbush downgraded American Eagle Outfitters from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Eagle Outfitters currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.81.

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 5,920 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $207,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 115,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,049,885. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew J. Mclean sold 16,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total value of $558,635.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,383,309.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

About American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

