Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) Shares Acquired by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC raised its stake in shares of Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) by 94,980.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,733,554 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,730,679 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 2.49% of Gogo worth $31,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOGO. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Gogo during the 2nd quarter valued at $24,553,000. Tenzing Global Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Gogo by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 4,300,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,538,000 after buying an additional 850,000 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gogo in the 1st quarter worth about $4,918,000. Nicholas Investment Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Gogo in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,605,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in shares of Gogo in the 1st quarter worth about $1,609,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Gogo alerts:

Shares of GOGO opened at $17.10 on Monday. Gogo Inc. has a one year low of $8.02 and a one year high of $19.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.18 and a beta of 1.07.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $82.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.14 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.05) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Gogo Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Gogo from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Gogo from $15.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gogo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Gogo from $16.50 to $20.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Gogo from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.10.

About Gogo

Gogo, Inc engages in the provision of broadband connectivity services for the business aviation market. It offers a broad suite of integrated equipment, network, and Internet connectivity products and services as well as global support capabilities. It also includes customizable suite of smart cabin systems for highly integrated connectivity, in-flight entertainment, and voice solutions.

Featured Article: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Gogo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gogo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.