Gerresheimer (GXI) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

10/22/2021 – Gerresheimer was given a new €109.00 ($128.24) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

10/14/2021 – Gerresheimer was given a new €86.20 ($101.41) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

10/12/2021 – Gerresheimer was given a new €100.00 ($117.65) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

10/12/2021 – Gerresheimer was given a new €109.00 ($128.24) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

10/12/2021 – Gerresheimer was given a new €111.00 ($130.59) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

10/8/2021 – Gerresheimer was given a new €87.10 ($102.47) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

9/17/2021 – Gerresheimer was given a new €112.00 ($131.76) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

ETR GXI traded up €0.45 ($0.53) during trading on Monday, reaching €77.70 ($91.41). 135,720 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,925. Gerresheimer AG has a fifty-two week low of €75.60 ($88.94) and a fifty-two week high of €103.70 ($122.00). The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion and a PE ratio of 28.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €86.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is €89.00.

Gerresheimer AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells specialty glass, plastic products, and drug delivery-devices and solutions primarily worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies. The Plastics & Devices division offers drug delivery systems, including inhalers, pen systems, and injection systems; sterile and non-sterile syringe systems for the pharmaceutical and biotech industries; and disposables for various analysis systems that are used in laboratories and medical practices, quick tests for patients in medical practices or hospitals, skin-prick aids and lancets for diabetics, disposables, and components for dialysis machines, and catheters and surgical devices.

