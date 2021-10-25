George Weston (TSE:WN) Sets New 1-Year High at $138.45

George Weston Limited (TSE:WN) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$138.45 and last traded at C$138.00, with a volume of 125765 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$137.69.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities started coverage on George Weston in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$165.00 price target on the stock. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of George Weston from C$141.00 to C$153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Cfra set a C$135.00 price target on shares of George Weston in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of George Weston from C$121.00 to C$134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of George Weston from C$127.00 to C$137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, George Weston has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$141.71.

Get George Weston alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.52, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of C$20.88 billion and a PE ratio of 33.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$134.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$123.80.

George Weston (TSE:WN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported C$1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$1.78. The company had revenue of C$12.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$12.30 billion. As a group, analysts predict that George Weston Limited will post 8.6299999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. This is a positive change from George Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. George Weston’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.55%.

In related news, Senior Officer Gordon Andrew Mcdonald Currie sold 33,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$132.00, for a total value of C$4,366,298.99. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,175,694.17. Also, Senior Officer Rashid Wasti sold 4,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$136.75, for a total transaction of C$623,853.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,230,750. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,141 shares of company stock valued at $5,188,812.

About George Weston (TSE:WN)

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw), Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties), and Weston Foods. The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

Read More: What is the strike price in options trading?



Receive News & Ratings for George Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for George Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.