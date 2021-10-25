Geode Capital Management LLC Has $46.09 Million Stock Holdings in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,425,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,505 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.54% of American Equity Investment Life worth $46,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 18.0% in the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,703,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,691,000 after buying an additional 564,827 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 18.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,761,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,530,000 after buying an additional 270,673 shares during the last quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the first quarter valued at about $49,765,000. Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the first quarter valued at about $31,530,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 1.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 998,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,477,000 after buying an additional 13,438 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Get American Equity Investment Life alerts:

Shares of AEL stock opened at $33.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.06 and a 200-day moving average of $31.37. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a one year low of $22.37 and a one year high of $33.98.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $499.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.87 million. American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 23.38%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut American Equity Investment Life from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Equity Investment Life has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.70.

American Equity Investment Life Profile

American Equity Investment Life Holding Co engages in the development and sale of fixed index and fixed rate annuity products. It focuses on the following portfolios: commercial mortgage loans, agricultural mortgage loans, and residential mortgage loans. The company was founded by David J. Noble on December 15, 1995 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, IA.

Further Reading: How analysts view the yield curve



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL).

Receive News & Ratings for American Equity Investment Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Equity Investment Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.