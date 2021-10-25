Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,343,058 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135,834 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Pembina Pipeline worth $42,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,051,136 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $637,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487,515 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,119,404 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $543,884,000 after acquiring an additional 78,360 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 14,745,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $425,929,000 after acquiring an additional 2,296,314 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 9,869,244 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $323,255,000 after acquiring an additional 971,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in Pembina Pipeline in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $264,737,000. 52.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PBA. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. TD Securities began coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$39.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.50.

Shares of PBA opened at $33.64 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $18.50 billion, a PE ratio of -50.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.66 and a 200 day moving average of $31.61. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 52-week low of $20.09 and a 52-week high of $34.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.16). Pembina Pipeline had a positive return on equity of 9.58% and a negative net margin of 4.83%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 25th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.89%. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is 136.05%.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.

