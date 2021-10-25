Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) by 4.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 580,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,121 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Minerals Technologies were worth $45,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Minerals Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Minerals Technologies by 661.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Minerals Technologies by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Minerals Technologies by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,616 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Minerals Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $158,000. 96.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Shares of MTX stock opened at $70.77 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 1.45. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.37 and a fifty-two week high of $88.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $74.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 3.69.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $455.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.64 million. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 8.17%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.01%.

Minerals Technologies Company Profile

Minerals Technologies, Inc is a resource and technology-based company. It develops, produces, and markets a range of mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products. It operates through the following four segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals, Refractories and Energy Services. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, chromite and leonardite.

