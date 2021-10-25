Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) by 21.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 900,686 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 157,805 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in GrowGeneration were worth $43,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of GrowGeneration by 88.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 68,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,412,000 after buying an additional 32,267 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of GrowGeneration during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in shares of GrowGeneration during the 1st quarter worth $383,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of GrowGeneration by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of GrowGeneration during the 1st quarter worth $135,000. 42.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GrowGeneration alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GRWG shares. Northland Securities started coverage on GrowGeneration in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GrowGeneration from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on GrowGeneration from $67.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price objective on GrowGeneration from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on GrowGeneration from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Shares of NASDAQ GRWG opened at $22.03 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 73.43 and a beta of 2.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.10. GrowGeneration Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $15.84 and a fifty-two week high of $67.75.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $125.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.51 million. GrowGeneration had a return on equity of 6.20% and a net margin of 5.32%. On average, analysts expect that GrowGeneration Corp. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

GrowGeneration Company Profile

GrowGeneration Corp. engages in the retail of hydroponic and organic specialty gardening products. It offers lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools. The company was founded by Darren Lampert and Michael Salaman on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Further Reading: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRWG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG).

Receive News & Ratings for GrowGeneration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrowGeneration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.