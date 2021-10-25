Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 313,935 Shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,034,063 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 313,935 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Energizer were worth $44,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Energizer by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Energizer by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Energizer during the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Energizer by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connable Office Inc. purchased a new stake in Energizer during the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. 89.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Energizer alerts:

In other Energizer news, CFO Timothy W. Gorman purchased 5,875 shares of Energizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $40.89 per share, with a total value of $240,228.75. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 86,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,535,431.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on ENR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Energizer from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Energizer from $51.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.89.

Shares of ENR opened at $37.02 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 284.77 and a beta of 1.19. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.68 and a 52 week high of $52.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.07.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $721.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.20 million. Energizer had a return on equity of 73.22% and a net margin of 0.87%. Energizer’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. Energizer’s payout ratio is 51.95%.

About Energizer

Energizer Holdings, Inc manufacturers and markets batteries and lighting products. It also designs and manufactures automotive fragrance and appearance products. The firm’s brands include Bahama & Co, Bahama & Co, Eagle One, Nu Finish and STP. The company’s products include household batteries, specialty batteries, and portable lighting.

Featured Article: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR).

Receive News & Ratings for Energizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.