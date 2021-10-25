Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) by 1,076.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 846,246 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 774,308 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.86% of Chesapeake Energy worth $43,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CHK. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Chesapeake Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $479,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Chesapeake Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,910,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Chesapeake Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,965,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Chesapeake Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,773,000. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Chesapeake Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $711,000.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CHK shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Chesapeake Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. UBS Group started coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chesapeake Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Friday, August 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.29.

CHK opened at $62.07 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.27 and a 200 day moving average of $54.03. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $40.00 and a 52-week high of $67.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $6.10 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.43.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.44. Chesapeake Energy had a negative return on equity of 301.73% and a net margin of 100.67%. The company had revenue of $693.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $775.90 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th were issued a dividend of $0.344 per share. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. Chesapeake Energy’s payout ratio is currently -3.17%.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; and Powder River Basin in Wyoming.

