Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 12,438 Shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 771,051 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 12,438 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.96% of Boise Cascade worth $44,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 436.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 22.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 89,785 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 16,333 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 4.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 597,440 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,746,000 after purchasing an additional 27,264 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 11.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 141,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,484,000 after purchasing an additional 14,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 1.7% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 58,487 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,499,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BCC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Boise Cascade in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.83.

BCC stock opened at $58.33 on Monday. Boise Cascade has a 1-year low of $36.90 and a 1-year high of $78.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.98.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The construction company reported $7.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.87 by $2.75. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 66.14% and a net margin of 7.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 96.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Boise Cascade will post 15.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.53%.

Boise Cascade Company Profile

Boise Cascade Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered wood products (EWP) and plywood. It operates through the Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution (BMD) segments. The Wood Products segment manufactures and sells engineered wood products, plywood, particleboard, studs and ponderosa pine lumber.

