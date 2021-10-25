Galway Metals Inc. (CVE:GWM) Director Robert Hinchcliffe Acquires 20,000 Shares

Galway Metals Inc. (CVE:GWM) Director Robert Hinchcliffe purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.54 per share, for a total transaction of C$10,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,857,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$8,022,790.26.

Robert Hinchcliffe also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 22nd, Robert Hinchcliffe purchased 20,000 shares of Galway Metals stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$10,942.00.

On Monday, October 18th, Robert Hinchcliffe acquired 30,000 shares of Galway Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.56 per share, with a total value of C$16,800.00.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Robert Hinchcliffe purchased 10,000 shares of Galway Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.66 per share, with a total value of C$6,600.00.

On Friday, August 20th, Robert Hinchcliffe bought 10,000 shares of Galway Metals stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.60 per share, with a total value of C$6,000.00.

On Wednesday, August 18th, Robert Hinchcliffe purchased 15,000 shares of Galway Metals stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.64 per share, with a total value of C$9,600.00.

On Thursday, August 5th, Robert Hinchcliffe acquired 15,000 shares of Galway Metals stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$11,250.00.

On Wednesday, July 28th, Robert Hinchcliffe acquired 15,000 shares of Galway Metals stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.73 per share, for a total transaction of C$10,950.00.

Galway Metals stock traded up C$0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$0.57. 168,189 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,895. The firm has a market capitalization of C$101.84 million and a PE ratio of -5.35. Galway Metals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.52 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.26.

Galway Metals (CVE:GWM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Galway Metals Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Galway Metals Company Profile

Galway Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties. It explores for zinc, gold, copper, silver, and lead. The company holds a 100% interest in the Clarence Stream project that covers an area of 61,000 hectares located in south-western New Brunswick, Canada.

