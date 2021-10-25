FUNToken (FUN) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $25.29 Million

FUNToken (CURRENCY:FUN) traded up 4.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 25th. FUNToken has a market capitalization of $229.10 million and $25.29 million worth of FUNToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FUNToken coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0210 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, FUNToken has traded up 5.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.08 or 0.00050853 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001586 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002586 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $131.69 or 0.00208762 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.96 or 0.00102974 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00004647 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00010693 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

FUNToken Profile

FUN is a coin. It was first traded on June 23rd, 2017. FUNToken’s total supply is 10,994,873,521 coins and its circulating supply is 10,894,873,521 coins. FUNToken’s official Twitter account is @FunFairTech

According to CryptoCompare, “FunFair is an Ethereum-based casino that allows users to bet in a trustless and decentralized model, featuing 3D games can be built in HTML5. FunFair offers cheap fees in terms of gas costs. The FUN coin is also an Ethereum-based token that will be used for all platform actions, including betting, lending, paying out players and compensating stakeholders. “

Buying and Selling FUNToken

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUNToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FUNToken should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FUNToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

