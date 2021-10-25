Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 37,123 Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) by 48.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 40,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,123 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $2,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sanofi during the second quarter worth $25,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sanofi during the first quarter worth $38,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Sanofi by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA lifted its position in Sanofi by 1,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Sanofi by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. 8.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink raised shares of Sanofi from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Sanofi stock opened at $49.92 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.88 billion, a PE ratio of 18.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.90 and its 200-day moving average is $51.29. Sanofi has a fifty-two week low of $44.76 and a fifty-two week high of $54.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $10.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.29 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 24.31%. As a group, analysts expect that Sanofi will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Sanofi acquired 66,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,005.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

