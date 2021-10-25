Franklin Resources Inc. Has $1.54 Million Holdings in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.07% of WesBanco worth $1,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of WSBC. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 14.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 48,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 5,949 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in WesBanco by 45.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 152,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,486,000 after buying an additional 47,436 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in WesBanco by 9.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,167,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,091,000 after buying an additional 103,047 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in WesBanco by 91.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after buying an additional 14,840 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in WesBanco by 1.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 560,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,200,000 after buying an additional 6,119 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WSBC stock opened at $37.30 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.80 and its 200 day moving average is $35.37. WesBanco, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.53 and a 12 month high of $39.87.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $151.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.17 million. WesBanco had a net margin of 36.64% and a return on equity of 9.17%. WesBanco’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that WesBanco, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.21%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WSBC shares. Raymond James downgraded shares of WesBanco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of WesBanco in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WesBanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of WesBanco in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of WesBanco from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.90.

WesBanco Company Profile

WesBanco, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The Community Banking segment delivers services traditionally offered by service commercial banks, including commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial, mortgage, and individual installment loans, and certain non-traditional offerings, such as insurance and securities brokerage services.

