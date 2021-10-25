Franklin Resources Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN)

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) by 22.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,856 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 12,504 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Smith & Nephew were worth $1,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,098 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,747 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 56,248 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,443,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Smith & Nephew during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Smith & Nephew during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SNN shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Monday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Smith & Nephew from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.83.

Shares of SNN opened at $35.67 on Monday. Smith & Nephew plc has a 52-week low of $33.49 and a 52-week high of $46.10. The company has a market capitalization of $15.68 billion, a PE ratio of 27.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.288 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Smith & Nephew’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.41%.

Smith & Nephew PLC engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical devices. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics; Sports Medicine and ENT; and Advanced Wound Management. The Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine and ENT segment consists of the following businesses: knee implants, hip implants, other reconstruction, trauma, sports medicine joint repair, arthroscopic enabling technologies and ENT.

