Franklin Resources Inc. Cuts Position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) by 95.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 313,121 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $2,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 126.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 786.0% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 25,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 24th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Citigroup raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $185.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.00.

In other news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total value of $707,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RS stock opened at $149.29 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 4.36 and a quick ratio of 2.54. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 1 year low of $105.01 and a 1 year high of $181.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.04.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $5.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.89 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 15.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 18.01 EPS for the current year.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

