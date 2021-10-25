Franklin Resources Inc. Boosts Stock Position in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,247 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $2,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CUBE. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 25.3% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 15,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 3,225 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 3.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,189,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,754,000 after acquiring an additional 96,380 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 2.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,366,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,313,920,000 after acquiring an additional 559,032 shares during the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 0.5% during the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 562,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,054,000 after acquiring an additional 2,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CUBE opened at $53.15 on Monday. CubeSmart has a 12-month low of $31.16 and a 12-month high of $55.07. The company has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a PE ratio of 58.41, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.23). CubeSmart had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 9.83%. Equities research analysts predict that CubeSmart will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is presently 79.07%.

CUBE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on CubeSmart from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on CubeSmart from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CubeSmart in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on CubeSmart from $44.50 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.33.

CubeSmart Company Profile

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

