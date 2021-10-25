Franklin Resources Inc. Boosts Stake in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) by 280.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,968 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,686 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in XPeng were worth $1,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XPEV. Primavera Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in XPeng during the first quarter valued at about $640,162,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in XPeng by 227.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,822,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,996,000 after acquiring an additional 9,601,257 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in XPeng by 88.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,437,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,574,000 after acquiring an additional 8,204,014 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC grew its position in XPeng by 57.4% during the first quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 16,339,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,559,000 after acquiring an additional 5,960,170 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in XPeng during the first quarter valued at about $152,073,000. 24.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:XPEV opened at $43.14 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. XPeng Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.50 and a 1 year high of $74.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.05. The firm has a market cap of $34.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.44.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($1.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.21) by ($0.17). XPeng had a negative return on equity of 12.20% and a negative net margin of 33.74%. The firm had revenue of $582.55 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that XPeng Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on XPEV. Citigroup boosted their price target on XPeng from $50.30 to $56.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on XPeng in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America upped their target price on XPeng from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. upped their target price on XPeng from $50.30 to $56.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded XPeng from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.67.

XPeng Company Profile

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.

