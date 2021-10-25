Franklin Resources Inc. Acquires 580 Shares of Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL)

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 62,480 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Purple Innovation were worth $1,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Purple Innovation stock opened at $20.36 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.41 and a 200-day moving average of $27.20. Purple Innovation, Inc. has a one year low of $19.60 and a one year high of $41.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 226.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.08). Purple Innovation had a return on equity of 35.36% and a net margin of 2.79%. The business had revenue of $182.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.70 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Purple Innovation, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on PRPL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Purple Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Purple Innovation from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Purple Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Purple Innovation from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their target price on Purple Innovation from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.27.

Purple Innovation, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of comfort technology products. It offers mattresses, bed pillows, seat cushions, mattress protector, and bamboo sheets. The company was founded by Terry V. Pearce and Tony Marion Pearce in 1989 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.

