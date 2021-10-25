Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:WPF) Shares Purchased by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC boosted its position in Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:WPF) by 269.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,992,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,183,000 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Foley Trasimene Acquisition were worth $29,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Foley Trasimene Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,268,000. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Foley Trasimene Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $45,852,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Foley Trasimene Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $36,144,000. Empyrean Capital Partners LP increased its position in shares of Foley Trasimene Acquisition by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP now owns 2,734,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,453,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenlight Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Foley Trasimene Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $16,666,000. 56.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WPF opened at $9.75 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.30 and a 200-day moving average of $10.41. Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.58 and a 1-year high of $14.51.

Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company focuses on identifying a prospective target business in financial technology or business process outsourcing.

