Fmr LLC Sells 727,000 Shares of Emerald Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EEX)

Fmr LLC lowered its stake in shares of Emerald Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EEX) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,673,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 727,000 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 0.08% of Emerald worth $30,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Emerald during the second quarter worth $77,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Emerald during the second quarter worth $88,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in Emerald by 206.7% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 46,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 31,177 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Emerald by 25.0% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 101,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 20,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Emerald by 12.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 206,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after buying an additional 22,413 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EEX opened at $4.10 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $292.08 million, a PE ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.88. Emerald Holding, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.40 and a 1 year high of $7.28.

Emerald (NYSE:EEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.00 million during the quarter. Emerald had a negative net margin of 278.19% and a negative return on equity of 18.53%.

About Emerald

Emerald Holding, Inc engages in the operation of business-to-business trade shows. The firm serves the gift, home & general merchandise, sports, design and construction, technology and jewelry sectors. It operates through the following segments: Commerce, Design and Technology and All Other. The Commerce segment includes events and services covering merchandising, licensing, and retail sourcing and marketing to enable professionals to make informed decisions and meet consumer demands.

