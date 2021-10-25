Fmr LLC Raises Stake in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

Fmr LLC boosted its stake in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,897,619 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 135,940 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 0.07% of Vodafone Group worth $32,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOD. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 2.5% during the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,859 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 3.6% during the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,824 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Vodafone Group by 2.1% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 31,413 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Vodafone Group by 0.6% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 123,931 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vodafone Group by 22.8% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 4,306 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.51% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Monday, July 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.34.

Vodafone Group stock opened at $15.48 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.98. Vodafone Group Plc has a one year low of $13.20 and a one year high of $20.36.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The firms offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text and access data, fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

