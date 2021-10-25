Fmr LLC Purchases 377,559 Shares of Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA)

Fmr LLC increased its position in Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,026,059 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 377,559 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Paya were worth $33,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PAYA. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Paya in the second quarter worth $71,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Paya in the first quarter worth $76,000. Financial Architects Inc bought a new position in Paya in the second quarter worth $116,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Paya in the first quarter worth $118,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Paya in the first quarter worth $121,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYA opened at $9.61 on Monday. Paya Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.99 and a twelve month high of $15.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.02 and a beta of 0.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.29 and a 200-day moving average of $10.65.

Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $63.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.88 million. On average, analysts predict that Paya Holdings Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PAYA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Paya in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Paya in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Paya from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Paya in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on Paya in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.40.

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated payment and commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiency. The company through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. It processes payments through credit and debit card, ACH, and check payment processing solutions.

