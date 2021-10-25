Fmr LLC Lowers Stock Position in Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB)

Fmr LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) by 76.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 315,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,015,746 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 1.97% of Hibbett Sports worth $28,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Hibbett Sports during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hibbett Sports during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hibbett Sports during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Hibbett Sports by 689.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hibbett Sports during the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

In other Hibbett Sports news, SVP David Mitchell Benck acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $74.34 per share, with a total value of $148,680.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alton E. Yother sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.36, for a total transaction of $486,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,429,700.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HIBB stock opened at $81.14 on Monday. Hibbett Sports, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.61 and a 12 month high of $100.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $82.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.35.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $1.62. The business had revenue of $419.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.52 million. Hibbett Sports had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 45.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.95 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hibbett Sports, Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. Hibbett Sports’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.34%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HIBB shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Hibbett Sports from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Hibbett Sports from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Hibbett Sports in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hibbett Sports from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of Hibbett Sports from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.50.

Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.

