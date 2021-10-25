Fmr LLC Acquires 59,016 Shares of WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS)

Fmr LLC grew its holdings in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 636,649 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,016 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 1.34% of WSFS Financial worth $29,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 25,533 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 11,348 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in WSFS Financial by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,111 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 9,556 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in WSFS Financial by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 474,421 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,103,000 after acquiring an additional 98,018 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in WSFS Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in WSFS Financial by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,696 shares of the bank’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WSFS stock opened at $55.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.41. WSFS Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $29.44 and a 52 week high of $56.08.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.31. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 39.87% and a return on equity of 14.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. Analysts forecast that WSFS Financial Co. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 4th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.23%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WSFS shares. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of WSFS Financial from $58.50 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of WSFS Financial in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WSFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of WSFS Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Sunday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WSFS Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.80.

WSFS Financial Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The WSFS Bank segment provides loans and other financial products to commercial and retail customers.

