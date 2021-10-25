First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSE:FEI) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSE:FEI) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd.
First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 43.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.
Shares of FEI stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $7.79. The stock had a trading volume of 119,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,621. First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund has a one year low of $4.88 and a one year high of $8.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.50.
About First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund
First Trust MLP & Energy Income Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company, which invests in a portfolio of cash-generating securities, publicly traded master limited partnerships, and MLP-related entities in the energy sector and energy utility industries. It has an objective of seeking a level of total return with an emphasis on current distributions paid to common shareholders.
