First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSE:FEI) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSE:FEI) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd.

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 43.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Shares of FEI stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $7.79. The stock had a trading volume of 119,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,621. First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund has a one year low of $4.88 and a one year high of $8.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.50.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSE:FEI) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,750,219 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,619 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund were worth $29,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund

First Trust MLP & Energy Income Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company, which invests in a portfolio of cash-generating securities, publicly traded master limited partnerships, and MLP-related entities in the energy sector and energy utility industries. It has an objective of seeking a level of total return with an emphasis on current distributions paid to common shareholders.

