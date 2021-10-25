First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA Trims Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA reduced its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,912 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 305 shares during the quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the second quarter worth about $3,492,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $21,208,000. Tobam lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 74,922 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,582,000 after buying an additional 16,778 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 603.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 21,584 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,489,000 after buying an additional 18,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 53,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,426 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.98% of the company’s stock.

UPS has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $192.23 target price on United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Evercore ISI started coverage on United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $261.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.26.

Shares of UPS opened at $203.81 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $190.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $197.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.06. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.76 and a 12-month high of $219.59.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $23.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 155.54% and a net margin of 6.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 49.57%.

United Parcel Service announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, August 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to purchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

