Federated Hermes Inc. Raises Stock Position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 39.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 247,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 70,026 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.08% of Sempra Energy worth $32,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 47.2% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

SRE stock opened at $131.17 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.07, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.64. Sempra Energy has a twelve month low of $114.66 and a twelve month high of $144.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 18.44%. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.79%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SRE. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $152.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $155.00 to $149.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $154.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sempra Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.43.

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

