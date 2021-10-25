Federated Hermes Inc. Invests $34.71 Million in Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC)

Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,687,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,712,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EBC. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 26.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 206,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,983,000 after buying an additional 42,887 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 70.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 705,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,618,000 after buying an additional 292,060 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 28.8% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 16,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 8.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,875,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,473,000 after buying an additional 222,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 429.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 167,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,240,000 after buying an additional 136,203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.29% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eastern Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th.

Shares of EBC opened at $21.16 on Monday. Eastern Bankshares, Inc. has a one year low of $11.82 and a one year high of $23.03. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.24.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. Eastern Bankshares had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 4.81%. The business had revenue of $150.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.73 million. Equities analysts expect that Eastern Bankshares, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Eastern Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.24%.

In related news, Director Greg Allen Sr. Shell sold 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.09, for a total value of $579,975.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eastern Bankshares Profile

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

