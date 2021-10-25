Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.71.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FAST. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Fastenal from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on shares of Fastenal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd.

Shares of FAST stock traded up $0.38 on Monday, reaching $56.15. 2,161,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,090,235. The stock has a market cap of $32.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.19. Fastenal has a 1-year low of $42.57 and a 1-year high of $56.63.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 12th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 30.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 26th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 25th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.17%.

In other Fastenal news, VP Reyne K. Wisecup sold 21,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.02, for a total value of $1,200,396.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hsenghung Sam Hsu purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $53.20 per share, for a total transaction of $53,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 3,265 shares of company stock worth $178,774 and sold 142,089 shares worth $7,910,739. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FAST. State Street Corp grew its position in Fastenal by 2.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,455,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,683,000 after buying an additional 792,416 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Fastenal by 2.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,277,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,437,000 after buying an additional 281,616 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Fastenal by 17.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,676,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,175,000 after buying an additional 1,405,001 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Fastenal by 11.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,518,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,940,000 after buying an additional 775,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Fastenal by 5.7% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,464,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,293,000 after buying an additional 403,177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

