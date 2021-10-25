European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) Shares Down 3.5%

European Wax Center Inc (NASDAQ:EWCZ) was down 3.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $29.02 and last traded at $29.21. Approximately 976 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 310,916 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.28.

EWCZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of European Wax Center in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of European Wax Center in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of European Wax Center in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of European Wax Center in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of European Wax Center from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.44.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.89.

European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 14th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $47.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.90 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that European Wax Center Inc will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

European Wax Center Inc is a personal care franchise brand. It offer wax services from certified Wax Specialists as well as full collection of proprietary products in the skincare, body and brow categories. European Wax Center Inc is based in PLANO, Texas.

