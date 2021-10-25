EUNO (EUNO) Trading Down 23.8% Over Last 7 Days

EUNO (CURRENCY:EUNO) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 25th. EUNO has a market capitalization of $12.00 million and $4,247.00 worth of EUNO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EUNO coin can now be purchased for about $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, EUNO has traded down 23.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $321.84 or 0.00511185 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000012 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000870 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000016 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

EUNO Profile

EUNO is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 29th, 2018. EUNO’s total supply is 6,352,314,666 coins. The Reddit community for EUNO is /r/EunoCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EUNO’s official website is www.euno.co. EUNO’s official Twitter account is @EunoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “EUNO is a privacy-by-choice decentralized cryptocurrency that was established in June 2018 with the aim of becoming a leading payment medium in tomorrow's cashless society. In its bid to create a sustainable and trustworthy product, EUNO stresses the importance of fair distribution, long-term stability, and ease of use. Its flagship product EUNO·Pay will permit instant crypto-to-fiat mobile payments using near field communication (NFC) technology and offer a return on utilized coins through its in-development ACID protocol. EUNO is a self-funded project that endorses a participatory approach in the development and strategic direction through its decentralized governance system. It is supported by an international team from diverse professional backgrounds such as software engineering, product development, finance, and marketing. Our goal is to have a profitable, stable, safe, and anonymous blockchain that provides consumers and businesses unrivaled transaction processing, value, and tailored services. “

Buying and Selling EUNO

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EUNO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EUNO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EUNO using one of the exchanges listed above.

