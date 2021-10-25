Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating restated by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

ETTYF has been the subject of several other reports. HSBC started coverage on Essity AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Essity AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Essity AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Essity AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered Essity AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $235.00.

Shares of Essity AB (publ) stock remained flat at $$29.72 during trading hours on Monday. Essity AB has a 1-year low of $29.60 and a 1-year high of $36.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.09.

Essity AB (publ) develops, produces, and sells personal care, consumer tissue, and professional hygiene products and solutions worldwide. It offers personal care products comprising incontinence products, such as skincare products, wet wipes, and wash gloves; baby and pant diapers, as well as baby care products, such as wet wipes, shampoos, lotions, and baby oils; and pads, panty liners, tampons, intimate soaps, intimate wipes, and washable absorbent underwear.

