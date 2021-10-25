Era Swap Reaches One Day Volume of $181,505.00 (ES)

Era Swap (CURRENCY:ES) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 25th. Era Swap has a market capitalization of $9.83 million and approximately $181,505.00 worth of Era Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Era Swap has traded down 0% against the dollar. One Era Swap coin can currently be bought for about $0.0099 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Era Swap alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.08 or 0.00050853 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001586 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002586 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $131.69 or 0.00208762 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.96 or 0.00102974 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00004647 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00010693 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Era Swap Coin Profile

Era Swap is a coin. It launched on May 18th, 2019. Era Swap’s total supply is 2,097,550,005 coins and its circulating supply is 997,282,758 coins. Era Swap’s official Twitter account is @eraswaptec . The official website for Era Swap is eraswap.life

According to CryptoCompare, “Era Swap Token (ES) is a decentralized utility token currently based on Ethereum blockchain (ERC20) which will be used on multiple platforms for exchange of services (P2P), avail discounts, get rewards and many more utility. Era Swap Life is Single Sign On (SSO) gateway which provides access to multiple utility platforms accepting Era Swap (ES) Utility token Era Swap users can add their wallet to access the platforms which offers multiple solutions to community members. Era Swap Ecosystem includes interlinked multiple platforms where Era Swap Tokens can be utilized for exchange of services, availing discounts, getting rewards and other utilities. Era Swap Team will identify and help build more such platforms in future which are built for the community and willing to incorporate ES reward system. “

Era Swap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Era Swap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Era Swap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Era Swap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Era Swap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Era Swap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.