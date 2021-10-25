Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 96,915 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 1,473,416 shares.The stock last traded at $8.19 and had previously closed at $7.75.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EQX. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$17.50 to C$15.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equinox Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Desjardins raised shares of Equinox Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$10.50 to C$10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Equinox Gold in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.18.

The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.08.

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $226.22 million for the quarter. Equinox Gold had a return on equity of 4.12% and a net margin of 50.08%. Equities analysts predict that Equinox Gold Corp. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equinox Gold by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 47,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equinox Gold by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 87,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equinox Gold by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 33,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 3,182 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Equinox Gold by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 155,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 3,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Equinox Gold by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 3,598 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.93% of the company’s stock.

About Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX)

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration of gold mining properties. Its projects include mesquite gold mine, aurizona gold mine, castle mountain, and copper projects. The company was founded by Marc Pais on March 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

