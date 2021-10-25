EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Shares Purchased by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 89.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 396,458 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 187,554 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $202,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 89.8% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 133,548 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $68,238,000 after buying an additional 63,185 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in EPAM Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $207,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in EPAM Systems by 675.9% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,207 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,259,000 after acquiring an additional 12,376 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 198.3% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,167 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,640,000 after purchasing an additional 3,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 646,649 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $330,412,000 after purchasing an additional 101,197 shares in the last quarter. 91.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EPAM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on EPAM Systems from $521.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on EPAM Systems from $517.00 to $689.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on EPAM Systems from $510.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $455.00 to $670.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $571.00.

NYSE:EPAM opened at $648.41 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $36.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $611.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $535.60. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $305.83 and a 1-year high of $649.50.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.11. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 13.12% and a return on equity of 18.89%. The company had revenue of $881.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $861.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 1,250 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.74, for a total transaction of $778,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $608.00, for a total value of $390,944.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,187 shares of company stock valued at $4,379,522. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EPAM Systems Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

