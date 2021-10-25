Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL) Shares Purchased by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL) by 989.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 548,069 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 497,751 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned 0.13% of Enable Midstream Partners worth $4,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ENBL. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Enable Midstream Partners by 264.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 193,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 140,462 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Enable Midstream Partners by 174.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 796,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,425,000 after acquiring an additional 505,900 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Enable Midstream Partners by 394.7% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 126,291 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 100,762 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Enable Midstream Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $965,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enable Midstream Partners by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 84,144 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 24,638 shares in the last quarter. 11.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ENBL opened at $8.47 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.03 and its 200 day moving average is $8.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Enable Midstream Partners, LP has a 12 month low of $4.10 and a 12 month high of $9.91.

Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. Enable Midstream Partners had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 6.02%. The business had revenue of $787.00 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Enable Midstream Partners, LP will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. Enable Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.65%.

About Enable Midstream Partners

Enable Midstream Partners LP owns, operates and develops natural gas and crude oil infrastructure assets. It operates through the following segments: Gathering & Processing, and Transportation & Storage. The Gathering and Processing segment provides natural gas gathering, processing, and fractionation services, as well as crude oil gathering services for its producer customers.

