Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) PT Raised to C$18.00

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 6.51% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on DIR.UN. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. National Bankshares set a C$19.00 target price on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. CIBC lifted their target price on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$16.50 to C$17.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. TD Securities set a C$19.00 target price on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$17.00 target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$17.94.

TSE:DIR.UN remained flat at $C$16.90 on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 509,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,526. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.88, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 2.29. Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst has a 52 week low of C$11.45 and a 52 week high of C$17.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$16.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$15.39. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.63.

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 223 geographically diversified light industrial properties comprising approximately 20.2 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada and the U.S.

