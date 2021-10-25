DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Shares Purchased by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 83.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,527,483 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 695,110 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.38% of DraftKings worth $79,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in DraftKings in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in DraftKings by 77.0% in the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in DraftKings in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in DraftKings in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in DraftKings in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 61.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get DraftKings alerts:

NASDAQ DKNG opened at $46.11 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.97 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 4.72 and a quick ratio of 4.72. DraftKings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.90 and a fifty-two week high of $74.38.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $297.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.84 million. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 55.33% and a negative net margin of 118.88%. On average, equities research analysts predict that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DKNG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on DraftKings from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of DraftKings in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on DraftKings in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark boosted their price objective on DraftKings from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on DraftKings from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DraftKings presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.05.

In other DraftKings news, insider Matthew Kalish sold 96,154 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.69, for a total transaction of $4,970,200.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 50,589 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.76, for a total transaction of $2,466,719.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 96,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,699,635.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,749,286 shares of company stock worth $262,754,928 in the last three months. 62.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DraftKings Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.