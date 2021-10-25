DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Shares Bought by Ancora Advisors LLC

Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 201.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,170 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in DraftKings by 17.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 832,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,049,000 after purchasing an additional 124,345 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings in the first quarter worth about $427,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 149.9% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 8,743 shares in the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings in the first quarter worth about $275,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 48.5% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 554,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,980,000 after buying an additional 180,963 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.91% of the company’s stock.

Get DraftKings alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DKNG shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of DraftKings from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.05.

Shares of DKNG stock opened at $46.11 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.60 billion, a PE ratio of -13.97 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.51. DraftKings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.90 and a fifty-two week high of $74.38.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.15). DraftKings had a negative net margin of 118.88% and a negative return on equity of 55.33%. The business had revenue of $297.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.84 million. Equities analysts forecast that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Shalom Meckenzie sold 638,325 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total value of $31,967,316.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,408,204 shares in the company, valued at $1,022,042,856.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason Robins sold 333,334 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.33, for a total transaction of $16,443,366.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,749,286 shares of company stock valued at $262,754,928 in the last quarter. 62.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DraftKings Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

Featured Story: Momentum Indicators

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG).

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.