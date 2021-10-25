Donut 1-Day Volume Hits $3,703.00 (DONUT)

Donut (CURRENCY:DONUT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 25th. Donut has a market capitalization of $913,483.84 and $3,703.00 worth of Donut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Donut coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0076 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Donut has traded down 9.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001592 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001737 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.56 or 0.00069396 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.16 or 0.00070349 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $64.34 or 0.00102500 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,554.03 or 0.99658835 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,098.35 or 0.06529351 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.40 or 0.00021349 BTC.

Donut Profile

Donut’s total supply is 120,355,919 coins. The official website for Donut is www.reddit.com/r/ethtrader

Donut Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Donut directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Donut should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Donut using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

