Don-key Market Capitalization Achieves $15.44 Million (DON)

Don-key (CURRENCY:DON) traded 17% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 25th. One Don-key coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.83 or 0.00001315 BTC on exchanges. Don-key has a market capitalization of $15.44 million and $3.79 million worth of Don-key was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Don-key has traded 128.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Don-key alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000422 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $195.03 or 0.00310316 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00005176 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001139 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000590 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000493 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00001937 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Don-key Profile

Don-key (CRYPTO:DON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Don-key’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,682,635 coins. Don-key’s official Twitter account is @Don_key_finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Donationcoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency specifically branded for use in giving, sharing, charitable donations and for the underdog. It uses the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Don-key

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Don-key directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Don-key should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Don-key using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Don-key Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Don-key and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.