Domino’s Pizza Group plc (LON:DOM) Insider Dominic Paul Purchases 14,000 Shares

Domino’s Pizza Group plc (LON:DOM) insider Dominic Paul purchased 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 381 ($4.98) per share, with a total value of £53,340 ($69,689.05).

Domino’s Pizza Group stock traded up GBX 4.20 ($0.05) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 379.60 ($4.96). The stock had a trading volume of 1,000,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 906,837. Domino’s Pizza Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 301.40 ($3.94) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 443.68 ($5.80). The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9,124.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 403.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 391.74. The company has a market cap of £1.73 billion and a PE ratio of 28.23.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.71%. Domino’s Pizza Group’s payout ratio is presently 1.10%.

DOM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.27) price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Domino’s Pizza Group from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 330 ($4.31) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Domino’s Pizza Group from GBX 380 ($4.96) to GBX 425 ($5.55) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th.

Domino’s Pizza Group Company Profile

Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino's Pizza stores. It operates 1,147 stores in the United Kingdom and 54 stores in the Republic of Ireland. The company was formerly known as Domino's Pizza UK & IRL plc and changed its name to Domino's Pizza Group plc in May 2012.

