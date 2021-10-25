Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its holdings in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,959 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.22% of Diodes worth $7,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Diodes by 2.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,720,382 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $376,545,000 after acquiring an additional 110,547 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in Diodes by 21.5% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 803,946 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $64,187,000 after acquiring an additional 142,318 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Diodes by 2.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 787,758 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,839,000 after acquiring an additional 19,147 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Diodes by 5.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 575,934 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,981,000 after acquiring an additional 32,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Diodes by 1,661.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 511,960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,875,000 after acquiring an additional 482,895 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Diodes alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ DIOD opened at $92.11 on Monday. Diodes Incorporated has a 1-year low of $57.01 and a 1-year high of $98.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $92.07 and a 200-day moving average of $82.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.87 and a beta of 1.10.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.08. Diodes had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $440.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.80 million. Research analysts expect that Diodes Incorporated will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 29,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total value of $2,412,234.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director C H. Chen sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $4,832,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 98,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,532,492.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 166,742 shares of company stock valued at $14,849,164 in the last three months. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Diodes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Cowen upped their price target on Diodes from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.80.

About Diodes

Diodes, Inc manufactures and supplies semiconductor products. It offers diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, functional specific arrays, single gate, dual gate and standard logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect and temperature sensors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, North America, and Europe.

See Also: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD).

Receive News & Ratings for Diodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.