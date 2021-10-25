Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 65,100 Shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 562,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 65,100 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile were worth $26,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vivid Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 4.0% during the second quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. now owns 6,404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 5.7% during the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 5,869 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 11.5% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,498 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 703.7% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SQM opened at $52.41 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.15, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.34. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a 52-week low of $35.43 and a 52-week high of $60.74.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $588.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.03 million. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 10.87%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.204 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s payout ratio is currently 90.00%.

SQM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Bank of America raised Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. TheStreet raised Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.71.

About Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services.

