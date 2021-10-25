Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 38,696 Shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 458,280 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,696 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Lyft were worth $27,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LYFT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lyft during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Lyft in the 1st quarter worth $226,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lyft in the 1st quarter worth $117,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Lyft by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 27,768 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 3,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Lyft by 93.8% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 9,300 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. 83.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 15,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.71, for a total transaction of $778,239.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Logan Green sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.70, for a total value of $1,753,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 57,977 shares of company stock worth $2,838,880. 5.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LYFT. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Lyft from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Northcoast Research upgraded Lyft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Cowen raised their target price on Lyft from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Lyft from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Lyft from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lyft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.49.

LYFT stock opened at $48.32 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Lyft, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.34 and a 12-month high of $68.28. The stock has a market cap of $16.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.74 and a beta of 2.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.44 and its 200 day moving average is $55.02.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.02. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 79.27% and a negative net margin of 65.35%. The company had revenue of $765.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.24 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lyft, Inc. will post -2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

