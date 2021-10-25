Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Acquired by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,944,862 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 438,950 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.93% of Delta Air Lines worth $257,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 152.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,124 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.41.

In other Delta Air Lines news, Director David S. Taylor acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.30 per share, with a total value of $196,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:DAL opened at $39.74 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.83. The company has a market cap of $25.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 1.41. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.74 and a fifty-two week high of $52.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.45.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The transportation company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.15. Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 36.37% and a negative return on equity of 398.80%. The company had revenue of $9.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($3.30) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 199.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

